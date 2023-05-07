THIS is the career change Prosenjit Chatterjee decided to make after turning 50-years-old

Prosenjit Chatterjee got into a candid chat with mid-day.com

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee who has completed 40 years in the industry got into a candid chat with mid-day.com. From choosing Bengali cinema over Hindi films to winning accolades as Srikant Roy from Jubilee, from playing the romantic and action hero to collaborating with the late Rituparno Ghosh, get to know Prosenjit Chatterjee like never before!

Opening up about the career change he decided to make after turning 50-years-old, Chatterjee said, "It was my calculative decision after I crossed 50 years, the kind of cinema I had been pulling on for 25-30 years will be for the next generation. Now, let me do something that goes with my image, I built my image in my own way."

He went on to open up about working with the late Rituparno Ghosh, after playing the romantic and action hero for a long time. "I had done around 9 films with Ritu, I was lucky enough. He made me realise they was more to me than the mainstream hero who did a lot of action and dance. He made me understand that I have something else and I started nurturing it. I managed to make the shift and I have been doing it for the past 10 years. For Bangla especially I need to think about what else I can do." He added that after 'Shesh Pata' it's become a 'challenge' and a 'nightmare' to pick his next project. "After doing 300 films I'm enjoying doing Srikant Roy and Balmiki Sengupta."

Speaking about choosing Bengali films over the Hindi offers he had been getting he said, "I was not in a hurry 20-25 years back and I'm not in a hurry today. I look for a good director and subject. I did Dibakar Banerjee's 'Shanghai' because I really wanted to work with him."

