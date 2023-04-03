Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Jubilee' character commands equal power in the world of men

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Jubilee', is in love with her character from the series and the reason behind the same is the power that she commands in the world which is dominated by men

Pic/ Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Jubilee', is in love with her character from the series and the reason behind the same is the power that she commands in the world which is dominated by men.

In the OTT series, the actress essays the role of Sumitra Kumari, a movie star's wife with excellent business skills, in search of love, the one thing she truly desires.

Sharing her thoughts on the powerful role, Aditi said, "Sumitra intrigues me because of her public persona. What I love about her is she might have not taken the correct path but she fought for what she believed in till the end. It's like this creative, utopian rebellion of living that artist's life."

The series packs an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Nandish Sandhu alongside Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actress further mentioned, "Being an actor, in this golden era of Indian cinema, this girl has so much power, so much agency and so much passion in a man's world."

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane, 'Jubilee' has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

The 10-episode series will stream on Prime Video from April 7.

Set in parallel with the evolution of both India and the movies, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s beautiful character of a ‘Sumitra Kumari’ was revealed by the makers recently, and now the excitement to watch the series has been raised to the next level. With his ambitious on-screen persona, Aparshakti Khurana's character, Binod, is bound to capture everyone's attention. Binod, who’s a trusted aide at the studio, finds himself traversing through a series of circumstances on his way to stardom.

