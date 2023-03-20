Jubilee: Aditi Rao Hydari exudes royalty as 'Sumitra Kumari'

From the upcoming Amazon Original series ‘Jubilee’, here is a ravishing new poster featuring gorgeous actor Aditi Rao Hydari

Jubilee poster

Prime Video today unveiled gorgeous actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s ravishing new poster from the upcoming Amazon Original series Jubilee. Aditi looks stunning and glamorous in the poster, and she plays Sumitra Kumari, a movie star wife with impeccable business acumen and true elegance. While having everything one desires, Sumitra Kumari is what one would wish to try and be.

While Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing ‘Sumitra Kumari’ whose alluring silver screen life had everything and yet nothing that truly mattered, the series will also have a stellar ensemble cast featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Jubilee is set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love. Moreover, having seen a glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari's beautiful character of ‘Sumitra Kumari’ now the excitement to watch the series has been raised to the next level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently seen in the drama series 'Taj: Divided by Blood', along with Dharmendra, Naseerudin Shah, Sandhya Mridul, and others. She has played the character of Anarkali in the series.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari: I said no earlier as Madhubala is Anarkali

Jubilee is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and co-written by Soumik Sen and Motwane. The series also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Part One (Episodes One-Five) on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.