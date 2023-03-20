Breaking News
Dharmendra congratulates Esha Deol on her action-packed role in 'Hunter'

Updated on: 20 March,2023 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Action king Dharmendra wishes her daughter Esha Deol for her action packed role in the web series Hunter

Esha Deol has been getting a lot of praise for her action role in the web series Hunter - Tootega nahi Todega.. Esha had recently given a sneak peek into her character by dropping a teaser on social media.



 
 
 
 
 
From Abhishek Bachchan to Tusshar Kapoor and Zayed Khan , fans & well wishers are all were praises for the actor. But the Biggest praise which came from and which touched Esha's heart was from one and only Daddy Dharmendra - the  Ultimate action hero.

The tweet says ‘Congratulations and good luck my baby’

Esha Deol comes from a family of action heroes and a compliment coming from the man himself is a big thing for her.

Esha Deol was recently seen in psychological crime thriller Rudra: The Edge of Darkness starring Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna. It was a remake of British series ‘Luther’. Directed by Rajesh Mapushkar and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

Esha Deol started her career from the romance thriller film ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’ opposite to Aftab Shivdasani. Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadab, Jaspal Bhatti and Sanjay Kapoor were featured in the supporting role. The film was a remake of 1997 Telugu film 'Pelli', directed by Vinay Shukla and produced by Boney Kapoor. She has won numerous awards including her performance in the film.

Hunter is Produced by Yoodlee Films- a Saregama Film Division, directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra, Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega will premiere on March 22 on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.

