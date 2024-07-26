Horoscope today, July 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An important presentation has been checked and re-checked three times. Verify once more. Some pursue further studies online.

Cosmic tip: Heal past karmas by choosing right over wrong (or in a grey area).

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

It’s not a good day to experiment with different ideas and ideologies.

Cosmic tip: Voice only a part of what you want to say, keeping the rest to yourself. This helps incur positive karmas.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Driving down to a city close by for a meeting is avoidable, especially since video conferencing works as well.

Cosmic tip: Don’t feel bad about saying you are too busy today to meet today.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Several changes at work make a slight difference to your job.

Cosmic tip: Speak about what’s annoying you so much instead of just stewing in anger (it’s bad for the heart and mind).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Life moves ahead quicker, but this affects the job too as more and more work slowly piles up. A new partner joins the business.

Cosmic tip: Keep friendships at work strictly platonic and professional.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A friend’s behaviour has been shocking, which is why you have nothing to do with her. A mini getaway promises to be enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Set boundaries if someone is being inordinately possessive and controlling.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There may be a shakeup at home (a robbery), so be careful about money and valuables. Retiring early tonight is a dream.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of positive thoughts, following up with similar actions.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Your spouse/ partner is supportive of one decision taken. A friend who suffers from low self-esteem gets in touch (surprisingly).

Cosmic tip: Karmic debts are being worked through provided you refrain from resisting changes.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Extend a helping hand to someone who works for you. Two visiting relatives come over in the evening. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Find peace within your heart by having an attitude of gratefulness.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A new contract offered places you in a quandary about it; will you be able to do justice to it or should you refuse?

Cosmic tip: Be truthful, but refrain from being inordinately blunt.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You may be noticing only differences instead of similarities in a friend. A business deal is signed finally after some stress.

Cosmic tip: Literally keep the ‘can be done later’ work for the afternoon.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Till this morning you had conquered mental resistance to an idea, but it’s back to square one again. Figure out why?

Cosmic tip: Pray regularly. Imagine yourself in a ball of cosmic light, being protected.