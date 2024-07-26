Kartik Aaryan recently essayed the role of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the biographical sports drama, 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan and Neeraj Chopra

Have you heard? For the champions

For the champions

Kartik Aaryan has extended warm wishes to the Indian athletes who are participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Aaryan, who recently essayed the role of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in the biographical sports drama, Chandu Champion, took to Instagram, and shared a still from his movie that sees him holding onto a medal. “Wishing the best to the athletes representing our nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. Playing an athlete has been an incredible experience and honour. The feeling of holding the medal and seeing the Indian flag on top cannot be expressed in words. More strength to all you champions! Give [it] your best and make us proud,” he wrote as the competition kicked off yesterday. As many as 117 Indian athletes—including Neeraj Chopra (Javelin throw)— are set to compete for titles in Paris. The country bagged seven medals at the previous edition in Tokyo.

One to look forward to

Kay Kay Menon is all set to enthral the audience with his new role in the upcoming detective drama series, Shekhar Home. The makers unveiled the first look recently. The motion poster captures Menon in the avatar of a detective. “Piece it together and you’ll realise he is the only one who can solve all mysteries,” read a social media post on the project. Shekhar Home is produced by BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee. Menon was recently seen in The Railway Men.

On cloud (number) nine?

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is set to bring his So Happy It Hurts tour to India this December. Adams, 64, will begin his five-city tour from December 10 to 16 and cover cities like Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This will mark the singer’s sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2018. “I’m incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There’s a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience,” he said in a press statement. “Your passion for music is inspiring, and I can’t wait to perform all your favourite songs—the old ones and some new ones too.”

Celebrating the heroes

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas yesterday, Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher and Rakul Preet Singh paid tribute to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the country’s honour. Taking to social media, Kher said, “On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I congratulate the Indian Army. My deepest respects to the brave soldiers who were martyred, and their families. Jai Hind.” Singh paid tribute to the “brave souls who stood fearlessly for our country’s honour”. Celina Jaitly shared, “Echoes of bravery. Families remembering the Kargil heroes.”

Another one to roll

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reminisced about his directorial debut Masoom (1983), questioning whether filmmaking has lost its “innocence”. He expressed his desire to retain humility and emotional creativity as he embarks on the production of Masoom—The Next Generation. Kapur took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of actor Jugal Hansraj from his film, and wrote, “Masoom was my first film. I had not studied film, nor trained, nor assisted anyone. I had no experience. Yet, no one but my editors and my creative team asked me a single question. And so, Masoom was born of pure instinct, and [honest] story-telling. Films evolve as they take shape. They are not manufactured. They are created from the heart. Pray that I can find humility, and [be] creatively naive as I embark on [this new journey].”

Bring on the laughs

The trailer of the upcoming series, Dus June Kii Raat, was unveiled yesterday. Starring Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the show is set against the backdrop of Raniganj, and follows the story of Panauti Bhagyesh, a man known for his bad luck. Even as Bhagyesh dreams of reopening his father’s theatre and restoring his family’s legacy, the residents of Raniganj avoid crossing paths with him. Kapoor says, “When I first read the script, I was intrigued by the character. It is a blend of comedy, drama, and suspense, promising a fun watch for audiences. I am stoked to be back with my favourite genre, comedy.”

Voice where it matters

Raising her voice on a prominent issue, actor Ayesha Takia lashed out at the management of the Bengaluru mall that denied a farmer entry. Takia, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, shared a video showing an elderly farmer, Fakirappa, being denied entry to the mall due to his traditional attire, a dhoti. “This is so upsetting. Does western attire have more respect and value? Do we blatantly disrespect and shun our own people for wearing clothing that belongs to us, to our very own people? In a diverse, cultural nation, deeply rooted in wonderful traditions, we discriminate against our very own. Shameful,” she wrote. After the July 16 incident, the mall was sealed.