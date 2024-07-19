Kartik Aaryan has been garnering praise for his performance for 'Chandu Champion' since its release. On the film completing one month, the actor shared Behind the Scene photos

ANI

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan celebrates one month of 'Chandu Champion' release, pens gratitude note x 00:00

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been garnering praise for his performance for 'Chandu Champion' since its release. On the film completing one month, the actor shared Behind the Scene photos of his training along with an appreciation note.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted photos from his training session for the film. Flaunting his toned and transformed, Kartik posed with his trainer, who made it also worked hard to made it happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The note read, "It's been a month since #ChanduChampion released in cinemas and the love and appreciation keeps pouring in. Will always be grateful to Sajid Sir and Kabir Sir.#Repost @tridevpandey It's been a month since Chandu Champion hit the theaters, and it's still going strong! What a journey it has been! @kartikaaryan's 1.5 years of consistent hard workout and determination to do justice to his character has paid off. This picture shows the result of all his training and effort. It proves that anything is possible if you work hard and train well."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations on the success of "Chandu Champion" running in theatres for over a month! Your hard work and talent have truly paid off. Wishing you continued success!" Another user commented, "Career Best Performance for a reason." Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character.

Recently, he surprised fans with stunning before and after transformation pictures. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to his Instagram to share his transformation pictures alongside a long caption."From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible. Pehle mummy kehti thi, 'beta gym jao' lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, 'beta gym se vapas aa jao," read the caption of his post.

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

Meanwhile, Kartik is busy shooting schedule for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan.Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film Vidya Balan's return to the iconic role of Manjulika, originally portrayed in the 2007 blockbuster.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever