Lights, Camera, Conflict: 'Jubilee' trailer showcases world of glamour, aspirations and betrayal

The trailer for Prime Video’s Jubilee reveals a world filled with glamour, glitz, aspirations, and betrayals

Jubilee poster

Amazon Original series, 'Jubilee'. The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Motwane. Atul Sabharwal wrote the screenplay and dialogue, and the film was produced by Andolan Films in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

The series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, Ram Kapoor, and has an evergreen soundtrack composed by Amit Trivedi.

the world of Jubilee encapsulates everything from the soaring dreams, to the desires to the aspirations set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema ✨#JubileeOnPrime New Series , Apr 7



trailer out now! pic.twitter.com/pHlxpTi6Ln — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 24, 2023

Set in parallel with the evolution of both India and the movies, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love.

Also Read: Jubilee: Aparshakti Khurana turns Binod Das for Vikramaditya Motwane's series, check out

Aditi Rao Hydari’s beautiful character of a ‘Sumitra Kumari’ was revealed by the makers recently, and now the excitement to watch the series has been raised to the next level. With his ambitious on-screen persona, Aparshakti Khurana's character, Binod, is bound to capture everyone's attention. Binod, who’s a trusted aide at the studio, finds himself traversing through a series of circumstances on his way to stardom.

Jubilee will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series and movies such as Maja Ma, Hush Hush, Crash Course, Panchayat, Modern Love Hyderabad, and Suzhal: The Vortex, amongst many others.

Part One (Episodes One-Five) of Jubilee will premiere on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.