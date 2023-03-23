Jubilee: Aparshakti Khurana turns Binod Das for Vikramaditya Motwane's series, check out

Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in the Amazon Original Series Jubilee has us intrigued

Jubilee poster

Sincere, deadbeat, and with eyes full of dreams, Aparshakti Khurana’s new character, Binod Das, in the upcoming Amazon Original series Jubilee, looks convincing. Binod, who’s a trusted aide at the studio, finds himself traversing through a series of circumstances on his way to stardom. Aparshakti’s new avatar is bound to grasp everyone’s attention with his ambitious on-screen persona.

Jubilee is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and co-written by Soumik Sen and Motwane. With screenplay and dialogues by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series features a phenomenal ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Part One (Episodes One-Five) on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.

Jubilee is set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema. It is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love. Also, recently, Aditi Rao Hydari's beautiful character of ‘Sumitra Kumari’ was revealed by the makers, and now the excitement to watch the series has been raised to the next level.

Jubilee will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series and movies such as Maja Ma, Hush Hush, Crash Course, Panchayat, Modern Love Hyderabad, and Suzhal: The Vortex, amongst many others.

Aparshakti Khurana was recently seen in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s comedy-horror film ‘Bhediya’ as a guest appearance, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.