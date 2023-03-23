Breaking News
Varun Dhawan reveals Ananya Panday's upcoming OTT series, 'Call Me Bae'

Updated on: 23 March,2023 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prime Bae, starring Varun Dhawan, reveals Ananya Panday as the lead of Call Me Bae, Prime Video’s upcoming Amazon Original Series with Dharmatic Entertainment

Call Me Bae poster


Bollywood stars are back. #PrimeBae and Prime Video superfan Varun Dhawan, is back again with a fresh new update on the streaming service’s upcoming series, Call Me Bae. In a fun video shared by Varun, he introduced Ananya Panday as Bae in the upcoming Amazon Original scripted series Call Me Bae.


A billionaire fashionista, Bae, (played by Ananya Panday), is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal. She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices, and discovers who she really is.

 
 
 
 
 
A Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers, Call Me Bae is being directed by Collin D’Cunha. Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra, who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be seen in 'Bawaal' next.The film features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Varun and Janhvi will share screen space together for the first time in the film, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The filmmakers have announced the theatrical release date, which will be October 6, 2023.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s crime thriller film. Her upcoming films include 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' directed by Arjun Varain Singh and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Also, Raaj Shaandilyaa directed ‘Dream Girl 2’ with Ayushmann Khurrana.

