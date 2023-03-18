'Yesterday was a fairytale', says Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna as she drops stunning pics from her dreamy wedding, take a look!

Breaking News
After tying the knot, Alanna shared official wedding pictures and wrote, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can't wait to start a family with you."

Actress Ananya Panday's cousin and social media sensation Alanna Panday had a dreamy wedding ceremony with longtime boyfriend Ivor.


The duo exchanged vows on Thursday as per Hindu rituals. Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded bash, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan.



After tying the knot, Alanna shared official wedding pictures and wrote, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can't wait to start a family with you."


 
 
 
 
 
The first picture shows Alanna and Ivor holding hands at their wedding. The second one was a candid photo of the two hugging. In one of the images, we can see the groom and bride sealing the moment with a kiss.

For her D-day, Alanna wore an ivory chikankari lehenga designed by none other than Manish Malhotra. Ivor complemented her in a simple ivory sherwani, dupatta, matching saafa, a sleek watch, and a gold turban ornament.

Ivor, US-based photographer and videographer, also dropped a heartfelt post after exchanging vows with Alanna. He described it as the best day of his life.

"Alanna, this was the best day of my life. When I first saw you walking towards me I have never felt more joy and happiness in my heart. There aren't many moments in life that make you feel this present. I am truly the luckiest man in the world to have such a loving, caring and pure soul as my wife. You are everything to me and I will love you for the rest of my life," he wrote.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

