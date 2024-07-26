Odisha announces 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in state's uninformed services

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement before leaving for Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog on Saturday

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. File Pic/PTI

The Odisha government on Friday announced a 10 per cent quota and five years of age relaxation for Agniveers in the state's uninformed services.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement before leaving for Delhi to attend the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday.

"Our soldiers are our pride. Agniveers, who are trained by our defence forces, are qualified to serve the nation in various security-related sectors," he said.

"The Agniveer scheme is a historic initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi. This initiative has made our youth able and fearless so that they can face various challenges in life. That is why the Odisha government has decided to recruit Agniveers in the state's uniformed services," he added.

