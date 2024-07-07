Union Home Minister Amit Shah also performed the 'Mangla Aarti' with his wife Sonal at a temple in Ahmedabad earlier today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi extends greetings on commencement of sacred Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the people on the commencement of the sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha and prayed that the blessings of Lord Jagannath continue to be bestowed upon them.

"Greetings on the start of the sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that his blessings constantly remain upon us," posted Prime Minister Modi on X, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also performed the 'Mangla Aarti' with his wife Sonal at a temple in Ahmedabad earlier today.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Amit Shah posted, "Jai Jagannath! Like every year today, on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannathji's Rath Yatra, I had the good fortune to participate in the Mangala Aarti of Sri Jagannath Mandir located in Ahmedabad. Mangala Aarti always feels immense peace and renewed energy. I pray to Lord Jagannathji for everyone's welfare."

Meanwhile, the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the most significant and eagerly awaited festivals in India, commenced in Odisha's Puri district on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to witness the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, along with millions of devotees from across India.

The festival offers a vibrant and spiritual experience for the lakhs of devotees who will gather to witness this auspicious occasion. This year, the event will be held for two days due to specific celestial arrangements.

The Jagannath Yatra also began in Ahmedabad with fanfare and excitement on Sunday morning.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also attended the Rath Yatra festival.

Patel performed the 'Pahind Vidhi'--the symbolic cleaning of the path for the chariot of Jagannath for the Rath Yatra.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha (waxing moon fortnight) in the month of Ashadh. The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is scheduled to be celebrated today, July 7, 2024.

The festival is associated with Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and his siblings. During the Yatra, the deities Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and his sister Subhadra are carried on wooden chariots from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple in Puri.