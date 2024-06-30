Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf
Mumbai: TISS withdraws dismissal of over 100 staff members
Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites
Experts concerned new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary
Mumbai: Another navy officer arrested in human trafficking case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Modis Mann Ki Baat PM lauds democracy

Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: PM lauds democracy

Updated on: 01 July,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

In his first broadcast after re-election, Modi thanks voters, praises athletes, and celebrates vibrant democratic spirit

Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: PM lauds democracy

Modi thanked people and congratulated the EC. File Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article
Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: PM lauds democracy
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said people had reposed their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country by their participation in the 2024 general elections. The PM made the remarks in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, the first after the polls. The radio broadcast had had taken a break in February ahead of the general elections.


“Today, I thank the countrymen for reposing their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country,” Modi said. He said the 2024 election was the biggest election in the world. “Such a big election has never taken place in any country in the world. More than 65 crore people voted in the election,” the prime minister said.


He congratulated the Election Commission and every person associated with the election process. During the radio address, the prime minister spoke of initiatives such as ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ launched on the World Environment Day to plant trees. “I am glad to see people inspiring others by sharing their pictures of their mothers,” Modi said.


PM did not mention people’s issues: Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention any of the issues that people wanted to hear about in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Taking a jibe at the prime minister after he addressed the first episode of Mann ki Baat in his third term, Congress’ media and publicity head Khera questioned why he did not mention NEET, the railway accident or the “infrastructure collapses”.

Khera said even though this is Modi’s third term, it is not on his own strength. “The government is walking on crutches. We thought he would say something sensible this time,” Khera said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi narendra modi PM Modi mann ki baat

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK