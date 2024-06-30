In his first broadcast after re-election, Modi thanks voters, praises athletes, and celebrates vibrant democratic spirit

Modi thanked people and congratulated the EC. File Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: PM lauds democracy x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said people had reposed their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country by their participation in the 2024 general elections. The PM made the remarks in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, the first after the polls. The radio broadcast had had taken a break in February ahead of the general elections.

“Today, I thank the countrymen for reposing their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country,” Modi said. He said the 2024 election was the biggest election in the world. “Such a big election has never taken place in any country in the world. More than 65 crore people voted in the election,” the prime minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He congratulated the Election Commission and every person associated with the election process. During the radio address, the prime minister spoke of initiatives such as ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ launched on the World Environment Day to plant trees. “I am glad to see people inspiring others by sharing their pictures of their mothers,” Modi said.

PM did not mention people’s issues: Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention any of the issues that people wanted to hear about in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Taking a jibe at the prime minister after he addressed the first episode of Mann ki Baat in his third term, Congress’ media and publicity head Khera questioned why he did not mention NEET, the railway accident or the “infrastructure collapses”.

Khera said even though this is Modi’s third term, it is not on his own strength. “The government is walking on crutches. We thought he would say something sensible this time,” Khera said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever