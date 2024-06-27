Breaking News
PM Modi introduces council of ministers in Rajya Sabha amid thumping of desks

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The prime minister had introduced his council of ministers in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the election of the Speaker

PM Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday introduced his council of ministers in Rajya Sabha, amid clapping and thumping of desks.


The prime minister had introduced his council of ministers in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the election of the Speaker.


"I have great pleasure to introduce Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, who has been sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term after a gap of six decades," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced amid thumping of desks and applause.


He then asked the the prime minister for the introduction of the ministers.

Leader of the House J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.

Thursday was the first day of the 264th session of Rajya Sabha. The House met after President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The President's address was also tabled in Rajya Sabha. The House will pass a Motion of Thanks on the President's address after a discussion.

