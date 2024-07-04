Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Centre was working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state

PM Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Violence declining in Manipur: PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said violence in Manipur is continuously declining and schools have reponed in most part of the state, and efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Centre was working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a debate on the motion to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her address to a joint sitting of parliament, the prime minister said that more than 500 people have been arrested and over 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur.

PM has still not visited Manipur: Cong

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress on Wednesday said he made an “astounding claim” that the situation is normal there when in actuality it is still tense and pointed out that he has still not visited the state since violence erupted in May last year.

The opposition party’s attack came after Prime Minister Modi said violence in Manipur is continuously declining and the schools have reopened in most part of the state, and efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever