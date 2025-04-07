Mahatma in the city

Our sutradhaars—Sir PM and Lady Flora—wish for Bombaywallahs to visit places like Mani Bhavan to familiarise themselves with the Gandhian way of life and hopefully, practise some OG Gandhigiri along the way

The dioramas were installed in 1971 at the Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya. Pic/Shadab Khan

My first memory of Mahatma Gandhi in the city was when I was travelling on a bus that was passing near August Kranti Maidan. Many co-passengers were excited to be heading there to hear him speak. Curious, I too followed them, and what a life-changing moment it turned out to be!” exclaimed Lady Flora, as they read the news about the restoration of the dioramas at Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya in this newspaper. “It’s a good development; I hope it becomes a must-visit for every citizen and tourist to the city. Many are still unaware of its existence,” sighed Sir PM. “The Mahatma loved us Parsis. After all, the great leader is believed to have said this about the community, “In numbers, Parsis are beneath contempt, but in contribution, beyond compare!”” Lady Flora did a gentle clap to acknowledge the same. “No doubt, Pheroze. Nobody could have worded it better. He and you were pretty close, right? I learnt that he held you and Dr Naoroji in very high regard,” she added, making Sir PM preen like a peacock.

“Yes, My Lady. We worked closely, and I took his counsel for civic and national issues ever so often. However, I feel his message has been lost in the Maximum City in today’s day and age. The other day, a senior member of the trust that runs the museum was telling me about how today’s politicians don’t seem to have the time to immerse themselves in the messages and thoughts of the Mahatma at Mani Bhavan unlike old times when national leaders across ideologies would visit. Have you been there, My Lady?” he enquired. “Pheroze, it’s been ages since I last visited but I get what you mean. The space, including its library, the dioramas, viewing gallery, and the charkha that he used, leave a lasting impression,” revealed Lady Flora. “Not to forget the staff, all dedicated Gandhians who go about quietly doing their job with selflessness and humility. I also learnt that apart from Anant Chaturdashi, which is the final day of the Ganesh festival, when the idols are immersed causing huge crowds and jams in this locality, due to its proximity to Girgaum Chowpatty, the landmark is open on all other days of the year. What commitment to the cause!”

Lady Flora was holding a copy of the book, Gandhi and Bombay in her hand. “Look, I managed to get my hands on this gem. What an insightful read it’s turning out to be. I wish the young generation visits this precious jewel in the city, and hopefully imbibe some of his virtues. On the two occasions when I had dropped by, including once with my cousin Beth, I was surprised to notice more international tourists than Indian visitors. Later, on enquiry, I was informed that the Russians comprised the biggest numbers before the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Post that era, it’s the Americans, British, Spanish, Germans, the Japanese and Koreans who make up the maximum footfalls.”

“You’re right, My Lady. We need more Bombaywallahs to feed off the Gandhian message and try to adopt his values in small ways. Look around, people seem to have become insular and caught in the rat race, to get richer and acquire more materialistic goods. One car per household is insufficient; everyone is keen to show off their status. In the process, a simple lifestyle is forgotten,” Sir PM philosophised. He realised soon after he had said the words that the city is a tough place and it’s a challenge to keep the hassled Bombaywallah engaged about such ‘difficult-to-follow’ principles. “Forget about swank cars. First, look at our roads. What would the Mahatma have to say if he lived in this age, and had to experience this from his Mani Bhavan address? I wish he was in our midst to calm enraged Bombaywallahs amidst the chaos and unhappiness. My guess is that the Mahatma would have faced many hurdles to drive home his message.” Lady Flora listened intently before adding her thoughts, “Pheroze, you remember those two Gandhi-themed movies that featured the hunky Hindi film actor? It was a good attempt to remind us about his values. I enjoyed it all thanks to your translations. That aside, I wish the Mahatma was alive today, to share these thoughts with our leaders and administrators who seem oblivious about how their actions affect the common man. How uncomfortable they would be to hear the bitter truth from the great man!” she smiled.

By now they had reached the Gandhi statue near the LIC building. Both gazed at the stately figure and hoped that their little chat would stir something among those who are reading this column, for starters. “What’s the use of building statues and naming countless streets after the Mahatma when they cannot follow in his path or his vision? We have truly forgotten his idea of India,” exclaimed Sir PM as he looked back at his friend, echoing what is on many of our minds.



