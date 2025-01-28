Breaking News
Exclusive: Mumbai’s air pollution may be worse than what data shows
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Fingerprint samples still with CID, say Cops
Mumbai: No takers for desalination, Gargai dam back in focus
Mumbai: New Z bridge in Matunga likely to be opened by Feb 15
Mumbai: Body found in Mahim creek identified
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary Attend this unique exhibition to learn more about the Father of the Nation

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Attend this unique exhibition to learn more about the Father of the Nation

Updated on: 29 January,2025 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Evita Roche | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

The Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology at St Xavier’s Empowered Autonomous College, Mumbai is hosting a unique event titled Mahatma: The Odyssey

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Attend this unique exhibition to learn more about the Father of the Nation

(From left) A 1948 lock features Mahatma Gandhi; the ashes of Gandhi passed down from his son, Ramdas Gandhi. Pics courtesy/Kishore Jhunjhunwalla

Listen to this article
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Attend this unique exhibition to learn more about the Father of the Nation
x
00:00

In honour of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on his death anniversary, the students of St Xavier’s Empowered Autonomous College, Dhobi Talao, will be hosting an exhibition on January 30 and 31. This immersive event, organised in collaboration with the Museum Society of Mumbai, promises to offer visitors an in-depth understanding of the Father of the Nation’s life and his contributions to India’s freedom struggle.


The exhibition will showcase rare relics, and artefacts that provide insight into Gandhi’s journey from the Dandi March, to his tragic assassination. Among the highlights is Mahatma Gandhi’s personal relic, his ashes which will be displayed alongside coins, locks, original paper cuttings and printed posters, including some lesser-known prints from Rajasthan. These rare items have been sourced directly from archives and personal collections, ensuring a unique experience for all attendees. Notably, Gandhi’s handwritten letters, displayed in both open and cased formats, will offer a personal glimpse into the leader’s thoughts and beliefs.


A copy of the Illustrated London Weekly dated March 14, 1931A copy of the Illustrated London Weekly dated March 14, 1931


Dr Anita Rane Kothare, head of the department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archeology, shared her vision for the exhibition, stating, “This exhibition goes beyond the textbook — it’s about experiencing the journey of Mahatma Gandhi through original documents and artefacts that are seldom displayed.”

Additionally, there will be a live band performance and a gramophone playing original records of Gandhi’s speeches. A commemorative bookmark of Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles will also be available at R30 each.

ON January 30 to 31; 10 am onwards
AT XIMR Hall, St Xavier’s Empowered Autonomous College, Dhobi Talao.
FREE

Rethinking museums

Dr Aaron Bryant, US-based distinguished museum curator and expert in museum studies, will present a public lecture on museumology. He will explore the concepts of museumisation and de-museumisation, offering insights into the evolving role of museums in the 21st century. This lecture promises to be a thought-provoking examination of how museums collect, preserve, and present cultural and historical artefacts in a rapidly changing world. Dr Bryant’s expertise will provide a unique perspective on the future of museums and their impact on society.
ON January 29; 4 pm onwards
AT XIMR Hall, St Xavier’s Empowered Autonomous College, Dhobi Talao.
FREE

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide mahatma gandhi mumbai india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK