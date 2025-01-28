The Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology at St Xavier’s Empowered Autonomous College, Mumbai is hosting a unique event titled Mahatma: The Odyssey

(From left) A 1948 lock features Mahatma Gandhi; the ashes of Gandhi passed down from his son, Ramdas Gandhi. Pics courtesy/Kishore Jhunjhunwalla

In honour of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on his death anniversary, the students of St Xavier’s Empowered Autonomous College, Dhobi Talao, will be hosting an exhibition on January 30 and 31. This immersive event, organised in collaboration with the Museum Society of Mumbai, promises to offer visitors an in-depth understanding of the Father of the Nation’s life and his contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

The exhibition will showcase rare relics, and artefacts that provide insight into Gandhi’s journey from the Dandi March, to his tragic assassination. Among the highlights is Mahatma Gandhi’s personal relic, his ashes which will be displayed alongside coins, locks, original paper cuttings and printed posters, including some lesser-known prints from Rajasthan. These rare items have been sourced directly from archives and personal collections, ensuring a unique experience for all attendees. Notably, Gandhi’s handwritten letters, displayed in both open and cased formats, will offer a personal glimpse into the leader’s thoughts and beliefs.

A copy of the Illustrated London Weekly dated March 14, 1931

Dr Anita Rane Kothare, head of the department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archeology, shared her vision for the exhibition, stating, “This exhibition goes beyond the textbook — it’s about experiencing the journey of Mahatma Gandhi through original documents and artefacts that are seldom displayed.”

Additionally, there will be a live band performance and a gramophone playing original records of Gandhi’s speeches. A commemorative bookmark of Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles will also be available at R30 each.

ON January 30 to 31; 10 am onwards

AT XIMR Hall, St Xavier’s Empowered Autonomous College, Dhobi Talao.

FREE

Rethinking museums

Dr Aaron Bryant, US-based distinguished museum curator and expert in museum studies, will present a public lecture on museumology. He will explore the concepts of museumisation and de-museumisation, offering insights into the evolving role of museums in the 21st century. This lecture promises to be a thought-provoking examination of how museums collect, preserve, and present cultural and historical artefacts in a rapidly changing world. Dr Bryant’s expertise will provide a unique perspective on the future of museums and their impact on society.

ON January 29; 4 pm onwards

AT XIMR Hall, St Xavier’s Empowered Autonomous College, Dhobi Talao.

FREE