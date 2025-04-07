Authorities need to act even without external pressure

Cops took action at the main gate of the Simla House Co-Operative Housing Society after it was brought to their notice that the society had written in to the traffic authorities about this nuisance.

Before: Vehicles obstruct the entry gate. Pic/Anurag Ahire; (right) After: The gate cleared after cops were alerted to the complaint

Bikes parked outside a prominent Nepean Sea Road housing society, blocking the main gate and making access and exit very challenging were removed promptly by the police. Cops took action at the main gate of the Simla House Co-Operative Housing Society after it was brought to their notice that the society had written in to the traffic authorities about this nuisance.

This paper had a front-page report about the lightning quick action by the cops, after the press alerted top officials about the communication. Yet, it took pressure and a nudge from the media to make the authorities realise that these illegally parked two-wheelers, many of them belonging to the locals in the vicinity, posed a huge inconvenience and danger to the mammoth residential pocket.

The bikes were parked under no parking boards and some of these boards had even been removed. The bikes were a definite obstacle to people moving in and out of the society, this goes for both pedestrians and those in a vehicle and could make the difference in life and death situations where emergency access and time was of the essence. There is a police beat chowki just minutes from the gate.

Authorities need to act promptly and cannot act only under some kind of ‘influence’ or ‘pressure’. The parking of bikes has been a festering issue for a very long time. The bikes also need to be cleared and one cannot see a repeat of the problem or a ‘boomerang’ effect where the gates are clear for a while, only to be clogged again.

Long time, lasting solutions are real solutions and these are what is needed. Short term, temporary effect is like patchwork, bound to fall apart again. Let us see strong, visionary and long-lasting action and impact.