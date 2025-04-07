Ahead of Raid 2’s May release, sources say the unit is shooting a club song with Tamannaah Bhatia and Honey Singh, while Ajay Devgn films his next

Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia and Yo Yo Honey Singh

In March, mid-day reported that Ajay Devgn and director Raj Kumar Gupta, who had wrapped up Raid 2’s shoot in May 2024, decided to add two songs to the narrative (The end? Not quite, March 25). Sure enough, last week, singer-musician Yo Yo Honey Singh and actor Jacqueline Fernandez filmed a dance number for the crime thriller. Now, we have learnt that Tamannaah Bhatia leads the second song, a club number, along with Singh. The duo kicked off the shoot in a suburban studio in Mumbai over the weekend.

Bhatia has been on a high since her dance number, Aaj ki raat, from Stree 2 (2024) became wildly popular. Can we expect another chartbuster from her? An insider reveals, “The team has designed an opulent set, inspired by the underground club scene—think shimmering lights, bold colour palettes, and strobe effect. It’s a glamorous track with Tamannaah sporting a sequinned ensemble and displaying her dancing prowess, while Honey Singh matches her with his signature swag.”

Devgn, who plays income tax officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, is not part of the shoot as he is filming Ranger in Tamil Nadu. The source, however, adds, “Ajay sir was keen to add a catchy track that could be a crowd-puller.” The song shoot is likely to be wrapped up by next week, as the film—also starring Riteish Deshmukh—readies for its May 1 release.