In recognition of his compassionate lifestyle and efforts to promote sustainable lifestyle, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has been named the 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity' of 2024 by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. Known for his charismatic presence on screen, Riteish has equally made waves off-screen through his advocacy for animals and ethical choices.

A passionate advocate for plant-based living, Deshmukh, who follows a plant-based lifestyle, co-founded 'Imagine Meats' with his wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh. The company has gained widespread attention for its delicious plant based alternatives, offering options to promote cruelty-free eating. The brand's vegan "chicken" nuggets were previously awarded PETA India’s Best Vegan Meat award, cementing its reputation in the world of compassionate food.

Riteish Deshmukh on his vegetarian lifestyle

Speaking about his commitment to animal welfare and the environment, Deshmukh said, “Living a cruelty-free lifestyle is not only about helping animals but also about protecting our planet. With every plant-based meal, we make a positive impact, and it's something we can all contribute to. I also take a moment to appreciate the effort PETA is putting to create awareness regarding a cruelty-free living not only for our environment but also inculcating compassion in our minds to become a better human being.”

In addition to his culinary ventures, Riteish uses his platform to promote the benefits of sustainable living and compassion towards animals. Through his social media and interviews, he continues to inspire millions of people to embrace vegan choices. Deshmukh's efforts are not just about diet; they are also about reshaping perspectives on animal welfare and reducing harm to the environment.

“From his work in films to his animal rights advocacy, Riteish Deshmukh has consistently proven himself to be a compassionate superstar,” said Sachin Bangera, Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations at PETA India. "By choosing kindness in every aspect of his life, Riteish is showing that the most beautiful thing about a person is how they treat others – including animals," he further added.

On the work front, the actor is currently filming for Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Chunky Panday, Jacqueliene Fernandez and others.