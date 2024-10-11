Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Riteish Deshmukhs heartwarming story about Ratan Tata will make you emotional

Riteish Deshmukh's heartwarming story about Ratan Tata will make you emotional

Updated on: 11 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

“His apology for missing our wedding touched my heart. It was a gesture that spoke volumes about the man he was – gracious, thoughtful, and kind”

Riteish Deshmukh's heartwarming story about Ratan Tata will make you emotional

Riteish Deshmukh and Ratan Tata. Pics/Yogen Shah, PTI

Listen to this article
Riteish Deshmukh's heartwarming story about Ratan Tata will make you emotional
x
00:00

Riteish Deshmukh, an actor, filmmaker, and television presenter,  shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the legendary Ratan Tata. 


In the post, Ritesh recounted an unforgettable moment, saying: “As I look back, April 2012 feels like a lifetime ago. Genelia and I were basking in the joy of our honeymoon in Rome. Little did we know, our breakfast at the hotel would become an unforgettable experience.”


He continued, “Genelia nudged me, her eyes locked on a familiar figure far across the room – Mr. Ratan Tata. My father and he shared a fond relationship, but I never had the pleasure of meeting him before. I mustered the courage to approach him, and before I could introduce myself, he welcomed me with a warm smile, ‘Hello Riteish.’”


Riteish expressed how much it meant to him when Tata apologised for missing their wedding due to prior appointments, saying, “His apology for missing our wedding touched my heart. It was a gesture that spoke volumes about the man he was – gracious, thoughtful, and kind.”

He fondly recalled: “As I mentioned Genelia’s presence, he asked where she was. I looked at Genelia and asked her to join us, but before she could even take a step, without hesitation, he rose from his seat and walked towards her. His words, ‘One should never make a lady walk, always go to her to say hello,’ are etched in my memory forever.”

He reflected on the moment, stating: “I witnessed the essence of Mr. Tata – elegance, humility, and chivalry. His presence commanded respect, not just for his accomplishments but for the person he was.”

He concluded his heartfelt tribute with, “Mr. Tata, you will always be remembered as a legend, a true icon of grace and compassion. Your legacy continues to inspire generations. You will live on forever.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Riteish Deshmukh ratan tata bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK