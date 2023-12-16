Riteish Deshmukh Birthday 2023: On the actor's birthday, we look back at some of the best reels made by him and his baiko Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh Birthday 2023: The 'Housefull' actor turns a year older on December 17. On this special day, we take a look at the special and laughter-filled relationship the ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’ actor shared with wife Genelia Deshmukh.

The Bollywood couple have been serving up a delightful dose of fun and laughter with their humorous Instagram reels. These mini-videos not only exhibit their comic timing but also provide a charming peek into their affectionate relationship.

The couple often takes harmless digs at popular sayings and reenacts popular dialogues trending on social media. In one of their latest reels, they are seen sitting on the beach and enjoying the scenery. In the video, Riteish is seen taking a dig at the popular saying of 'Couples are made in heaven' while Genelia is trying to get the perfect selfie.

In another reel, Riteish is seen giving some historical fact related to wives. However, Genelia does not seem to be impressed by the information.

In another reel, Genelia is seen struggling with a bag of cashew nuts. Riteish engages in quick nutty word play saying, "patniya kitna bhi badam, kaju khaa le, pista aadmi hi hai".

Check out some of their other hilarious reels:

Not all their reels are just fun and games. Some showcase their unique bond. In one touching reel, Riteish is seen surprising Genelia with a candle-lit dinner at home. His thoughtful gesture and her genuinely surprised reaction presented a heart-warming scene that left their fans swooning.

The couple's love story started on the sets of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', and they've been inseparable ever since, tying the knot in 2012. Their shared humor, showcased in these reels, is a testament to their strong bond, showing that they are not just lovers but best friends who can share a good laugh.

Riteish and Genelia’s delightful reels, brimming with love and laughter, are a breath of fresh air. They give us a charming glimpse into their off-screen chemistry, making them one of the most relatable and endearing couples in Bollywood. Whether they're playing around with famous dialogues, experimenting with culinary creations, or sharing surprise romantic moments, Riteish and Genelia prove time and again that the best love is one filled with shared joy and laughter.

On the work front, Riteish will next be seen in the film 'Housefull 5'. The film will be released in June, 2025. Apart from Riteish and Akshay Kumar, the rest of the cast is yet to be announced.