"Extremely proud of little man": Riteish, Genelia wish their son Riaan on his birthday

iteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D'souza. Pic/Yogen Shah

Power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza on Saturday penned adorable birthday wishes for their son Riaan on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Riteish shared a picture with his son. "Every passing year you are outgrowing my arms but I still hold on to every bit of you till I can. Am extremely proud of the little man you are growing up to be. Love itself isn't enough to describe how much I love you. Happy Birthday my darling Riaan... Baba loves you very, very much," he said in the caption.

In the picture, Riteish wore a maroon jacket and can be seen holding Riaan in his arms.

Genelia also shared a picture with Riaan.

"To the boy who has reinstated my existence... To the boy who has made my mornings full of joy and my nights feel like I lived one more fruitful day... To the boy, I can't do a thing without. But most importantly to the boy who made me a Mom - My Riaan. Happy Birthday My Love - My baby boy yesterday, my friend today and my son Forever," she captioned.

She donned an orange suit and can be seen holding Riaan from the back.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali in 2024.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments.

Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth instalment.

Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

