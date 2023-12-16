Author Twinkle Khanna shared a clip from the launch event for her book 'Welcome To Paradise'. In the clip, Akshay Kumar asks her a question that leaves her stumped

Last month, author Twinkle Khanna launched her fourth book titled 'Welcome To Paradise'. She had a star-studded launch event with her friends from the film industry gracing the event. Her actor-husband Akshay Kumar and mother Dimple Kapadia also turned up to support her. Now, Khanna has shared a video from the launch where she is seen getting stumped by her actor-husband's question about her book.

Akshay asked, “All the main characters are women (in your book). So I just want to know whether men are irrelevant?” Reacting to it, Twinkle said, “You need dessert, so men are important for us to enjoy ourselves and indulge and I think that a lot of this and that, including going to study. I would not be able to do it if he hadn't supported me the way he has.”

Sharing this interesting clip from the event, Twinkle wrote, “At the book launch he stumped me with this question about Welcome to Paradise and my brain had to do a few cartwheels to come up with a suitable answer. What answer would you have given if you were in my place? While reading the book did you feel that men were irrelevant.”

According to the book's promotional blurb, 'Welcome To Paradise' offers "rich narratives that explore the depth of loneliness, heartbreak and deception".

The blurb goes on to describe the quartet of stories on offer, noting: "Huma's divided family -- Team Cemetery and Team Crematorium -- clash hilariously over matters involving pigs and penises as they decide what to do with Amma's body. Madhura Desai writes an email to the chief justice of India, urging him to choose a 'nice cut-off age' to die, sending shockwaves across the nation.

"Along the shores of Satpati, Nusrat grapples with the loss of her son, and her voice. And Amita tells her husband about her breast implants but not about Bua, Bangalore and beautiful men."

Praising Twinkle, proud husband Akshay had shared a photo of her with her new book and penned on social media, “Proud, prouder, proudest. That’s how you always make me feel, whether it’s to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40’s or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches to my already big chest ð Congratulations Tina ð @twinklerkhanna.” In reply to Akshay’s post, Twinkle had commented, “You are the best.:

Twinkle Khanna's previous books were ‘Mrs Funnybones,’ ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving,’ and ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.