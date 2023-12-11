Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Genelia Deshmukh shares adorable video of Riteish giving their son a haircut

Genelia Deshmukh shares adorable video of Riteish giving their son a haircut

Updated on: 11 December,2023 06:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016

Genelia Deshmukh shares adorable video of Riteish giving their son a haircut

Genelia Deshmukh. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Riteish Deshmukh with son. Picture Courtesy/Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram

Listen to this article
Genelia Deshmukh shares adorable video of Riteish giving their son a haircut
x
00:00

Actor Genelia Deshmukh treated fans with an adorable video of Riteish giving a hair makeover to his son. Taking to Instagram story, Genelia shared a beautiful video of father-son bonding.


In the video, Riteish can be seen trimming


Sharing the video, "When the son insists his baba has to trim his hair. All kids ever want is time- it matters more to them than any gifts you can ever give them."


Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture. Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

In an interview with Mid-day earlier this year, Genelia expressed interest in playing more intense characters and breaking free from the bubbly characters that she is known for. "Having played bubbly, girl-next-door roles, now I am keen to do something darker and stronger, like Gone Girl [2014]. When I was on a break, one of the series I loved was Delhi Crime. It made me want to come back to acting because it had an amazing character [leading it], and Shefali Shah carried it on her shoulders," she had said. 

Riteish, on the other hand, will be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will hit the theatres on June 6, 2025, as per the official statement shared by Nadiadwala. 'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments. Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth instalment. The rest of the cast will be announced soon. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Genelia Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK