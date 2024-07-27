Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada, and Munmun Dutta, aka Babita Ji, penned emotional notes for Kush Shah as he left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In Pic: Dilip Kumar and Munmun Dutta's post for Kush Shah

Listen to this article TMKOC's Goli beta Kush Shah gets emotional goodbye from Jetha uncle and Babita aunty x 00:00

It was yesterday when the news came out that actor Kush Shah, who played the role of Goli in the long-running TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has quit the show. Kush Shah played the role of Goli for nearly two decades. This news made everyone emotional as their favourite co-star bid them adieu. Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada, and Munmun Dutta, aka Babita Ji, penned emotional notes for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

While sharing a hilarious scene from the show, Dilip Joshi wrote, "@iamkushshah, this pinch is for leaving us! But jokes apart, I have enjoyed every scene I've done with you. Wishing you the best! May you continue to spread smiles! Looking forward to seeing you go far like a bandook ki 'Goli' now!"

Munmun Dutta shared a video from the farewell party of Kush Shah and said, "Khuushiii, I am teary-eyed writing this, but broooo, I miss you. We all do and always will. My ragging and trolling partner. You're immensely talented, and we are already proud of who you are and your journey. I wish I was a part of this farewell party. Will miss our fun banter TERRIBLY. It's no fun without you. But New York, baby!! Hell yeah... All the verrrrry best. Will see you in NYC soon."

She further posted another story with pictures of them together and wrote, "So many memories which we don't even have on film. P.S.- It's no fun ragging Azhar or Nitish without you."

Meanwhile, bidding goodbye to his role, Kush Shah said, "When this show started, when you and I first met, I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here. I have spent my childhood here, and most importantly, I want to thank the creator of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Mr. Asit Kumar Modi, for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting, and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today.”

“I'll make all of you proud. Thank you so much. I have completed 16 years in this show. And the journey of these 16 years was very beautiful. It was beautiful only because of your love. So, remembering your love, I take your leave from this show. But yes, only I, Kush Shah, take your leave. Your Goli will remain the same. The same happiness, the same laughter, the same mischief. An actor might change in Taarak, but not the character.”

Kush Shah has quit the show to pursue higher education in the USA.