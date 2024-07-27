Mumbai gets its water from seven reservoirs: Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Tansa, and Tulsi.

The water levels of the seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are currently at 71.95 per cent. According to the data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the seven reservoirs have 10,41,322 million litres or 71.95 per cent of water.

According to the BMC data, Tansa's water level is at 98.89 per cent. Meanwhile, the portable water stocks in Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Bhatsa are 72.29 per cent, 40.91 per cent, and 69.79 per cent, in that order. The portable water levels in Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes are all 100 per cent.

Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on Thursday as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on Wednesday, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdate pic.twitter.com/wdzQCEvxm7 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2024

According to a mid-day report, all seven lakes' catchment areas saw more than 60 mm of rainfall between 23 and 24, with Upper Vaitarna Lake recording the most rainfall at 115 mm.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2023, it overflowed. It split on July 14, 2022, and July 22, 2021, the years before. Tansa Lake can hold 1.45 lakh million litres in total.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to a statement from the civic organisation.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Mumbaikars awoke to a cloudy sky, much as on Friday. After nearly a fortnight of intense rainfall that caused extensive problems due to waterlogging, the city has been experiencing a calm.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai weather report, there will be moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and its environs during the course of the following day. "Moderate to heavy precipitation in the suburbs and city. In the next 24 hours, there's a good chance of sporadic gusts of wind up to 40–50 kmph," the meteorological service warned.