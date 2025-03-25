Almost a year after Raid 2’s shoot was wrapped up, Ajay Devgn and director Raj Kumar Gupta to film two songs

In May 2024, Ajay Devgn and director Raj Kumar Gupta wrapped up the shoot of Raid 2. But now, it looks like the unit will head back to the shoot. mid-day has learnt that the makers have decided to film two songs—a club number and a romantic track—for the Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer that is slated to hit the theatres on May 1. In the sequel to Raid (2018), Devgn will reprise his role of senior income tax officer Amay Patnaik.

The dance number will be filmed next week. The makers have yet to zero in on an actor to front it. An insider says, “Producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat decided to add the song at the last minute. They felt it would add more context to the preceding scene. The number is set in a club, where Ajay’s character is looking for someone. Honey Singh has composed the song.” The second track, featuring Devgn and Kapoor, will be shot in the third week of April.