Over the last few weeks, Ajay Devgn and producer Bhushan Kumar have been in tussle as their respective films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, vied for the lion’s share of the Diwali box-office pie. Sources claim the actor is miffed with the producer and T-Series head honcho for putting the copyright spoke in his action drama’s title track. It had elements from the title song of Singham (2011), the music rights of which were sold to the label. That consequently compelled them to pull down Singham Again’s title song and re-releasing it after some modifications. Putting the clash behind, Ajay and Bhushan are set to share stage for their upcoming collaborations. First up will be Raid 2, on which Bhushan is one of the producers and his banner T-Series is a presenter. Moreover, Ajay will soon resume filming De De Pyaar De 2, which again is backed by Bhushan’s production house. Interestingly, the soundtrack of Ajay’s Son of Sardaar 2, hasn’t been sold yet. So, it remains to be seen if the actor-producer will go with Bhushan’s company or strike a deal with another competitor.

Reminiscing his struggling days

Babil Khan, who will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles, recently got nostalgic about his university days in London. In a social media post, The Railway Men (2023) actor spoke about the struggles he faced while studying in the UK, which he also fondly considers as some of the best days of his life. Revealing that London’s high cost of living and the thrill of college life quickly drained his monthly allowance of 600 pounds, Babil shared, “I worked bars and bartended at Lord’s, Wembley, and even some intense football stadiums where fans would literally assault you if you didn’t pour that Guinness right.” To make it through the rest of the month, the Qala (2022) actor turned to creative ways of earning. He said, “I shot music videos for rappers, took ketchup from McDonald’s, and bread from my friend when the pocket money ran out.” Wishing his father, the late Irrfan Khan, could have seen how he had made it out of those struggles and grown into a stronger person, Babil added, “I wish I could have shown him that boy Baba watched grow up but not quite, made it out and made it.”

Friendly ghost to return

A decade after Bhoothnath Returns (2014) released, the makers are planning the third edition of the supernatural comedy. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the friendly ghost in the franchise that began with Bhoothnath (2008), is expected to reprise his role. Work on the script has begun, but things will be finalised only after the screenplay is locked. Considering that Shah Rukh Khan played a small but pivotal part in the first two instalments, the producers are hopeful that he will join the third instalment too. A source said, “The priority is to get a cracker of a script. Once that is locked, other details like the director and the cast will be finalised.”

Sara-Sid to team up

Sara Ali Khan is set to collaborate with Sidharth Malhotra for a film. The yet-untitled movie will be helmed by Deepak Mishra of Panchayat fame. Backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, the project will reportedly explore a rural folk tale with a novel treatment. Sources claim the narrative will also address some traditions and cultural values, while also offering Sid and Sara an opportunity to foray into hinterland-set stories. The makers are planning to begin production in the first quarter of 2025. An official announcement is expected after they lock the title and shoot a campaign with the lead pair, who will also be seen together on screen for the first time.

It’s time for a party number

Even as Baby John is being readied for a Christmas release, producer Atlee and director Kalees are gearing up to shoot a special party number for the Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer. Diljit Dosanjh has been reportedly roped in for the peppy track created by composer S Thaman. Diljit, who will render the song, will also be shaking a leg with Varun and Keerthy. Shobi Master is choreographing the track that has been designed as a vibrant addition to the promotional campaign of upcoming Hindi adaptation of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil hit, Theri. As a result, Baby John will see Varun and Diljit team up on screen for the first time, before they begin filming their full-fledged features, Border 2 and No Entry Mein Entry.

Suniel injured

Suniel Shetty suffered an injury while filming Hunter 2. The actor was shooting an action sequence when he hurt his rib cage. An insider elaborated, “Suniel anna was struck by a wooden prop during the filming of an action scene. As a result, he felt a sharp and intense pain. Doctors were called on the set to attend to him.” The veteran action star reprises the character of ACP Vikram Chauhan from the first season of Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, which premièred on Amazon Mini TV last year. Helmed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the web series also stars Esha Deol and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Apart from Hunter 2, Suniel also has Welcome to the Jungle with Akshay Kumar.