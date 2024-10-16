Breaking News
Double trouble! Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar's bromance takes over social media

Updated on: 16 October,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

When he was asked by a fan to say something about his co-star Akshay Kumar, Ajay simply said "Khiladi"

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar on Tuesday were seen involved in a friendly interaction on social media. Taking to X, Ajay conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session and answered a couple of queries regarding his projects and personal life.


When he was asked by a fan to say something about his co-star Akshay Kumar, Ajay simply said "Khiladi". "Ek Word mein #AkshayKumar Sir ko Describe kijiye #AskAjay," a user wrote.


Replying to this, the 'Singham' star wrote, "Khiladi. @akshaykumar I love you".


Akshay took notice of Ajay's post and responded by writing, "@ajaydevgn love you bro".

Ajay and Akshay have worked together in several movies such as Suhaag, Insaan and Khakee. The two will now be seen sharing screen space in 'Singham Again'.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff among others.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

The film will be released in theatres on November 1, facing box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

ajay devgn Akshay Kumar rohit shetty Singham Again bollywood news Entertainment News

