The trailer of Rohit Shetty's grand 'Singham Again' was just released, and fans were super excited about the film until the trailer dropped. The excitement was because of the ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, but the exciting announcement was the introduction of Deepika Padukone as a lady Singham, SP Shakti Shetty. However, it looks like the trailer has disappointed fans, who called Padukone's performance "cringe."

"GURRRLL WHAT IS THAT ACTING pls come back to the PIKU era," one wrote. Another commented, "Am I the only one that thinks Deepu's acting is cringe in this movie?" "Can she ever perform a single dialogue without a South Indian accent?? She literally has no versatility. Most overrated actress of India," another user shared.

Deepika Padukone will get a standalone film in cop drama?

Not only did fans react to Deepika's acting, but netizens also think that she might not get a standalone film in Rohit's cop universe. One such post on Reddit reads: “Yeah, after the trailer and considering her dialogue delivery sucks after 18 years, and you need chakass swag and dialogues for it, which she doesn’t have, Deepika ain’t getting her own movie. No one wants to listen to that for 2.5 hours.” Another comment reads: "Tiger ki uchal kood ek baar ko toh shayad phir bhi dekh lunga, but Deepika ke horrible accent mein 2.5 hrs ki movie to bilkul bhi na dekhi jayegi."

'Singham Again' will be released this Diwali

Earlier, it was reported by Mid-Day that the makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' had a meeting with 'Singham Again' director Rohit Shetty and leading man Ajay Devgn to discuss a potential box office clash. A source revealed, “Bhushan believes that both 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' are possible Rs 500-crore grossers. But he felt that the clash would prevent both films from realizing their full potential. So, he requested Rohit and Ajay to push their film’s release.” Bhushan argued that Bazmee was the first to announce a Diwali release for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', but Rohit Shetty was firm about not delaying his film any further.

All about 'Singham Again':

'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. The first film, 'Singham', was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist.