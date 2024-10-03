Singham Again trailer will reportedly be launched on October 7 in the presence of the film's team including Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film will bring together the supercops of the cop universe created by the filmmakers over the years. Apart from Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, the film will also see Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor joining the universe. The Diwali release promises to be a grand affair and the makers are making sure to not leave any stone unturned. Now, one hears that the makers plan on launching the trailer of the film next week on a grand scale.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, 'Singham Again' trailer will be launched on October 7 at the NMACC. Quoting a source, the report said, "The trailer of Singham Again will be launched at the sprawling Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. It’s a 2000-seater auditorium and not just media but even fans of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff will also be invited. The trailer is the most awaited of the year and the makers have made sure that even the trailer launch will be the biggest event of 2024.”

Another source said, “Singham Again is a very grand film and hence, the makers also want to make sure that itna badi film ka trailer launch bhi bada hona chahiye. The trailer content along with the headline grabbing event will make sure that the hype for the film and India’s first cop universe will increase drastically.”

About Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

A week ago, mid-day had reported that 'Singham Again', the third instalment in the franchise, draws parallels with the Ramayana. “The story of Ramayana has inspired filmmakers over generations. When Rohit sat down to create Singham Again, he wanted to give the audience something new yet rooted in our culture. In a way, Ajay’s cop caper is inspired by the classic epic where good wins over evil,” reveals a source.

Another insider says that Arjun’s antagonist has been modelled on Raavan. The source adds, “Arjun plays a militant in the actioner. Ajay’s Singham, accompanied by his sena of cops, will be seen heading to Sri Lanka to lock horns with the villain.”

On the other hand for the climax Shetty has envisioned a play-like sequence where many characters will be dressed as demons. A source tells us, “Rohit is shooting a grand play-like scene and has many characters dressed as rakshasas, thus adding a folk-based twist to the proceedings. The team has set up a large stage, where Rohit will film an elaborate performance that forms the centerpiece of the climax. In the next few days, Ajay is expected to join the shoot.”

Singham Again releases in cinemas on Friday, November 1.