The team of 'Singham Again' has created a new Guinness World Record for delivering the largest vada pav order in a single delivery with the help of Swiggy. In collaboration with the 'Singham Again' team, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Swiggy delivered 11,000 vada pavs to children from the Robin Hood Army, an NGO focused on fighting hunger through surplus food distribution across multiple locations in Mumbai.

The stop was Airport High School & Junior College in Vile Parle, where Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan received the order, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest number of vada pavs delivered in a single order. The vada pavs were distributed across Robin Hood Army-supported schools in Bandra, Juhu, Andheri East (Chandivali and Chakala), Malad, and Borivali.

Speaking about the record, Rohit Shetty expressed, “We are elated to have collaborated with Swiggy for this record-breaking delivery of vada pav, bringing food and joy to children. Just like Singham’s larger-than-life personality and strong ethics, this initiative has achieved a meaningful cause.”

About 'Singham Again' Trailer

The intriguing trailer offers a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It also references 'Ramayana', with characters presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor, who represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of "Good versus Evil." In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay’s wife, while Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi. A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, introduced as "Lady Singham." Tiger Shroff also joins the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik. 'Singham Again' will hit the box office this Diwali, facing a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

The Singham Again Team performed the grand Ravan Dahan amid a massive crowd and fanfare at New Delhi's famed Lav Kush Ramlila on the occasion of Dussehra, on October 12. Surrounded by thousands of cheering fans, the team of Singham Again - Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor set the effigy of Ravan ablaze, marking a powerful moment in the festivities.