'Singham Again' is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali, yesterday the makers released the trailer and it has proved to be a record-breaking chartbuster

pic/instagram

Listen to this article 'Singham Again' scripts history, becomes most-watched Hindi film trailer within 24 hours x 00:00

The 'Singham Again' trailer has become the most-watched Hindi film trailer within 24 hours across all platforms, setting a new benchmark ahead of its highly anticipated Diwali release. Rohit Shetty's trailer release proved to be a grand success and has set the right tone for the release of the film on Diwali.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singham Again: Most-watched Hindi film trailer

This latest chapter in Rohit Shetty's acclaimed cop universe made history by amassing over 138 million views in just one day, breaking previous records. Fans worldwide have embraced the thrilling preview, turning it into a global sensation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Starring Ajay Devgn as the fearless Bajirao Singham, the trailer has captivated audiences with its electrifying action and gripping storyline. Social media platforms, from YouTube to Instagram, as well as Twitter and Facebook, saw the trailer trending at #1 within hours, sparking widespread anticipation and discussion online.

Rohit Shetty has merged a lot of his characters in 'Singham Again'. Fans will see three distinct cops uniting for a power-packed action thriller. Akshay Kumar will enter as 'Sooryavanshi', Ranveer Singh as 'Simmba', and Deepika Padukone is a new entry to this universe as 'Shetty Shetty'. Tiger Shroff is also a part of this universe but his character is not known yet.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Cinergy, Singham Again promises to set new standards in Indian action cinema. The shoot of the film took almost a year as it kicked off in September 2023 and wrapped up in September 2024. The director Rohit Shetty also added a new twist of rakshasa (demons) just two months before the release of the film. Moreover, Shetty took around 35-40 days to edit the trailer of the film. With such exciting details, fans have been on the edge since the shoot of the film commenced.

Cast of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

Produced by Arjun Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, and directed by Shetty himself, Singham Again features a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. With its star-studded lineup and Shetty's signature action-packed direction, the film promises a captivating mix of patriotism, high-stakes drama, and thrilling stunts.

Get ready for this action-packed spectacle as 'Singham Again' hits cinemas this Diwali!