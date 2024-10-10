Breaking News
Updated on: 10 October,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who are fondly called 'Saifeena' by fans, have been happily married since 2012.


The duo fell in love with each other while they were shooting for the film 'Tashan' and during their dating phase, Saif dished out major boyfriend goals by getting a tattoo of Kareena's name on his forearm. To date, the couple leaves does not leave any chance to make each feel special with their gestures.


If you are a 'Saifeena' fan and want to know more details about their love life, then the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix would turned out to be a treat for you.


In conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Kareena and her sister Karisma got candid about their personal lives.

 
 
 
 
 
As per the details provided by the Netflix team, Karishma during the episode hilariously recounted the day when Kareena told her about her relationship with Saif.

She shared, "I remember, main London mein thi and Kareena ka phone aaya. I asked kya ho raha hai, she said I think I need to tell you something but you should sit down, if there is a calm place, you sit on a sofa. I was in a shop, there was one sofa and I sat. She then said 'see, the thing is that I am in love with Saif'."

Netflix also released the promo of the particular episode on their social media handles.

In one of the segments, Kapil asked Kareena whether she was the first to express her liking for Saif or if the Hum Tum star expressed his feelings.

Responding to him, Kareena said, "I think knowing me, I would have confessed first. Because everyone knows that I'm my own favourite."

The episode featuring Kareena and Karisma will be out on Saturday.

