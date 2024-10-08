Up and about

Pics/Kirti Surve Parade. Yogen Shah

Up and about: Singham Again cast Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh at trailer launch

Assemble Supercops

At the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's latest, Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika Padukone was pregnant during the film's shoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan was excited to reunite with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

just in

Keep it simple: Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Suit made by: Malaika Arora; Beach boy: Saif Ali Khan; Dropping daddy: Sara Ali Khan

Topibaaz: Rajkummar Rao with and Patralekhaa; Paint it yellow: Riteish Deshmukh: Mumbai calling: Suriya and Jyotika; Power dresser: Kriti Sanon

Studio hopping

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala visited the set of a reality television show to promote their upcoming movie.

Girls' Night Out

BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani got together for dinner. Kanika Kapoor and Iulia Vantur were said to have joined the duo at the popular Bandra restaurant