Up and about: Singham Again cast Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh at trailer launch

Updated on: 08 October,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Up and about: Singham Again cast Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh at trailer launch

Pics/Kirti Surve Parade. Yogen Shah

Assemble Supercops


Pics/Kirti Survey Parade. Yogen Shah


At the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's latest, Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika Padukone was pregnant during the film's shoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan was excited to reunite with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar


Keep it simple: Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Suit made by: Malaika Arora; Beach boy: Saif Ali Khan; Dropping daddy: Sara Ali Khan Keep it simple: Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Suit made by: Malaika Arora; Beach boy: Saif Ali Khan; Dropping daddy: Sara Ali Khan 

Topibaaz: Rajkummar Rao with and Patralekhaa; Paint it yellow: Riteish Deshmukh: Mumbai calling: Suriya and Jyotika; Power dresser: Kriti Sanon Topibaaz: Rajkummar Rao with and Patralekhaa; Paint it yellow: Riteish Deshmukh: Mumbai calling: Suriya and Jyotika; Power dresser: Kriti Sanon 

Studio hopping

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala visited the set of a reality television show to promote their upcoming movie. 

Girls' Night Out 

BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani got together for dinner. Kanika Kapoor and Iulia Vantur were said to have joined the duo at the popular Bandra restaurant 

