With the channel putting out the post, seemingly confirming Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's exit from the show, fans have been pouring their hearts out in the comment section

In Pic: Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman

Listen to this article ‘You didn’t just end a character...’: Internet cries as Sony TV confirms ACP Pradyuman’s death in CID x 00:00

End of an era, quite literally! With the reports of Shivaji Satam's iconic character ACP Pradyuman's exit from the show growing and the actor confirming to mid-day that he is unaware of any such development, now Sony TV's official page has put out a post which seemingly confirmed that Shivaji Satam is not going to return to the show. Last night, when the recent episode of CID aired, the channel’s official page put out a post for the beloved character ACP Pradyuman and extended their condolences with 'Rest in peace' written on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This post broke the heart of every 90s kid who has been a fan of the crime thriller. With the channel putting out the post, seemingly confirming Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman's exit from the show, fans have been pouring their hearts out in the comment section, along with a request to not kill the character as it has a 'nostalgic value' for them.

Netizens react to Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman’s exit

While reacting to the heartbreaking post, one wrote, "What is this???? Do we really need this post? Really, you are going to end this character, the era of CID which we cherish, the perfect trio. Really? I mean, we were waiting for a plot twist and you do this to our most favorite character, our most iconic ACP sir? No, I am not accepting it... I am literally not liking this at all... this post broke our heart, means really."



"Sorry, it’s not RIP to ACP Pradyuman. It’s RIP to CID. And RIP to Sony TV. Because with this one heartless move, you didn’t just end a character. You buried a legacy. You destroyed the emotions of millions. ACP sir lives on in our hearts forever. It’s your respect, your credibility, and your connection with loyal fans that truly died today," another comment reads. A third user shared, "This news will definitely make lots of audiences also leave the show."

Shivaji Satam on reports of exiting from CID

Mid-Day reached out to Shivaji Satam to confirm the news of his exit. The actor, who is currently on holiday, responded that he is unaware of any such developments.

"I am personally not aware if the character will be exiting the show or not. Currently, I am enjoying a nice long holiday and have not been informed about any future shooting for CID," he said.

The veteran actor also added that any official update regarding the show can only come from Sony channel, as it is their property.