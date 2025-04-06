LSG skipper Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate, Digvesh penalised once again

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 April,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Meanwhile, LSG’s trump card Digvesh Rathi has now been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for the second successive time after breaching a Level-1 code of conduct

Rishabh Pant. Pic/PTI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant copped a fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their victory over Mumbai Indians here on Saturday. 


The stipulated time for a bowling team to finish 20 overs is 90 minutes and LSG were running short after the 19th over due to which, they were forced to keep one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle.


Meanwhile, LSG’s trump card Digvesh Rathi has now been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for the second successive time after breaching a Level-1 code of conduct.

