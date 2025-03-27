Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 SRH vs LSG Rishabh Pant wins the toss opts to bowl

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG: Rishabh Pant wins the toss, opts to bowl

Updated on: 27 March,2025 07:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ishan Kishan, in his previous IPL 2025 outing, played an unbeaten knock of 106 runs. From Lucknow's perspective, the side will heavily rely on Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh following their aggressive approach from their previous match against the Delhi Capitals

IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG: Rishabh Pant wins the toss, opts to bowl

Rishabh Pant, Pat Cummins (Pic: X/@IPL)

Listen to this article
IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG: Rishabh Pant wins the toss, opts to bowl
x
00:00

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first.


After suffering a loss against Delhi Capitals in the previous IPL 2025 clash, the Rishabh Pant-led side will now look to seal their first victory of the season.


Also Read: IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock reflects on Barsapara stadium pitch after his unbeaten 97-run knock


On the other hand, the "Orange Army" has won their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals. With their batting line-up having the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, the Sunrisers will now aim to achieve the 300-run mark in the league's history.

Ishan Kishan, in his previous IPL 2025 outing, played an unbeaten knock of 106 runs. From Lucknow's perspective, the side will heavily rely on Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh following their aggressive approach from their previous match against the Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants sunrisers hyderabad sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK