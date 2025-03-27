IPL 2025, SRH vs LSG: Rishabh Pant wins the toss, opts to bowl

Ishan Kishan, in his previous IPL 2025 outing, played an unbeaten knock of 106 runs. From Lucknow's perspective, the side will heavily rely on Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh following their aggressive approach from their previous match against the Delhi Capitals

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

After suffering a loss against Delhi Capitals in the previous IPL 2025 clash, the Rishabh Pant-led side will now look to seal their first victory of the season.

On the other hand, the "Orange Army" has won their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals. With their batting line-up having the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, the Sunrisers will now aim to achieve the 300-run mark in the league's history.

IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH: Squads



Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.