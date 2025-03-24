IPL 2025 | "It was very important for me also to gain confidence": Ishan Kishan

Top-order batter Kishan dedicates his maiden IPL ton to fans and brother Raj after his quickfire innings on debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad helps hosts post mammoth 286-6; beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs to begin campaign in style

An ecstatic Ishan Kishan celebrates his century against RR in Hyderabad yesterday. Pic/PTI

Diminutive left-hander Ishan Kishan smashed a 47-ball 106 not out (11x4, 6x6) to make a huge statement in his very first Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 26-year-old then dedicated his maiden IPL century to his fans and elder brother Raj Kishan who was at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal on Sunday. “You must have seen that flying kiss, it was mostly for all the loved ones who were there, who were supporting me throughout those middle phases when I was just doing my hard work. So, it was a special message and my brother [Raj] was sitting there,” said a delighted Kishan.

Travis Head shines with 31-ball 67

Overlooked by the national selectors since 2023, even in short formats of the game, Kishan in the company of Travis Head (67, 31b, 9x4, 3x6), entertained the full-house crowd and helped SRH make a massive total of 286-6. That was good enough for SRH as Rajasthan Royals managed 242-6 in 20 overs. The hosts thus started their campaign in style with a 44-run win.

SRH missed the record of posting the IPL’s highest score by two runs. They themselves had hit 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024. However, the hosts posted the highest total at this venue, going past 277 scored against Mumbai Indians last year.

Kishan ran across the ground with ground with a raised bat and later disclosed he was very emotional when he reached his century. “I was just happy about it [the ton]. Actually, we have seen what sort of cricket SRH played last year and especially looking at our openers, what kind of start they gave. So, it was very important for me also to gain confidence out of their start.’’

Dominant knock

Kishan was clinical, brutal and unstoppable during his 102-minute stay at the innings to demolish the RR attack. His previous best was 99, scored for Mumbai Indians against RCB at Dubai in 2020.

RR’s decision to bat first backfired badly. Their worst fears came true as SRH were on a rampage from the first over. Sanju Samson spoke of the ultra-aggression of SRH’s firepower; said they had some plans to stop the marauding SRH batters, but it all went awry.

Continuing their last year’s form, the SRH deadly opening pair of Abhishek Sharma (24, 11b, 5x4) and Travis Head rattled off 45 runs in 3.1 overs. But the arrival of Kishan signalled full-scale entertainment to the Sunday crowd. Head, who seems to take a liking to Indian wickets, was in punishing mood yet again.

He went after Afghanistan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who conceded 31 runs in his two overs. Then, the attacking Australian left-hander tore into England pacer Jofra Archer, who was hit for 23 runs in his first over, including four fours and a six.

Archer could never regain his confidence and ended up with the worst figures in IPL history. He leaked 76 runs in his four overs. In 2024, Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans conceded 73 runs in his four overs against Delhi Capitals.

34

No. of fours smashed by SRH batters against RR yesterday, the most in a T20 innings