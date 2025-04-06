Therefore, the Pat Cummins-led team would definitely like to reinvent and get back to their winning ways

Simon Helmot

A struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to reverse their fortunes against a fired-up Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

The home team are walking on a tightrope after three successive defeats. The 80-run humiliation against Kolkata Knight Riders was one of the worst-ever shows. They are now pushed to the bottom half of the table and any further loss would put them in a spot of bother. Therefore, the Pat Cummins-led team would definitely like to reinvent and get back to their winning ways.

Assistant coach Simon Helmot agreed that the last couple of matches haven’t been great for them. “But we look forward to still playing a positive brand of cricket and still remaining very confident. We know we have a very good squad. We’re very well led [by Cummins] and we look forward to getting a win against GT in front of our home fans.”

SRH batters were able to ride high last season because of the robust tactics adopted by their confident batters. But ever since LSG’s Shardul Thakur denoted the top-order in the second match this season, the feared SRH batting of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen have not been the same. They suddenly look listless. The team had raised visions of becoming the first team to score 300-plus after hitting 286-6 against Rajasthan Royals, but instead, the SRH batters have flattered to deceive from the second match on.

The Australian coach revealed that there be would no change in the opening pair. “Both Abhi [Abhishek] and Travis have had great success together. So, we look forward to them still having a very aggressive approach at the top,” Helmot said.

On any pressure over the hype of scoring in excess of 300, Helmot asserted there is always pressure on teams. “But, certainly not added pressure.”

The SRH batters now face another big challenge against in-form Mohammed Siraj. The Hyderabad boy has got his pace and swing back to pose a big threat to the home team’s top-order today. Siraj, who played many matches for the Hyderabad Ranji team at this venue, would like to make his homecoming a memorable one. Prasidh Krishna has also been nippy and accurate. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has controlled the middle overs admirably, but that is not the case of wily Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. He has been GT’s biggest disappointment so far.

There are bowling concerns for SRH. They have not been penetrative and have given away far too many runs in the death overs, particularly in the last match as KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh went after Cummins and Harshal Patel.

The SRH bowlers will be tested to the full against a solid GT batting line-up, led by Sai Sudharsan. The Tamil Nadu left hander has caught the eye with his wide range of strokes. Jos Buttler showed his class at Bangalore, but a big knock is due from skipper Shubman Gill.