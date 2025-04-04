Bumrah missed India’s title-winning Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai, but is expected to make his return at some point in the IPL

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Listen to this article SRH’s Reddy can’t wait to tackle pacer Bumrah x 00:00

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is looking forward to having a contest with his India teammate Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing IPL. Reddy and Bumrah played together in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia earlier this year. The 21-year-old, who now boasts international experience, is thinking of scoring runs against the premier pacer, who is currently undergoing rehab at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (formerly the National Cricket Academy) in Bangalore for a lower back injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bumrah missed India’s title-winning Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai, but is expected to make his return at some point in the IPL. The clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17.

Also Read: IPL 2025: KKR registers a big 80-run margin victory over SRH at Eden Gardens



MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/AFP

“I would be grateful for the challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world right now, and facing him would be an exciting contest. If I manage to score some runs against him, I will be very happy. Competing against top bowlers like Bumrah is what makes the game exciting,” Reddy told JioHotstar.

“This generation of Indian cricket has been shaped by legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights, and we aspire to carry forward their legacy. Players like Jasprit, Rohit and Virat are truly golden assets to Indian cricket,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever