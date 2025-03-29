First week of IPL-18: Match-winning show by unretained players; winless start for MI, yet again

New faces shine on debut for their respective franchises; Mumbai Indians’ opening game woes continue

SRH’s Ishan Kishan celebrates his century against RR in Hyderabad recently. PIC/AFP

Match-winning show by unretained players for the new franchise

Teams often rely on their core of retained players for match-winning performances. However, the opening week of IPL-18 saw unretained players making a big impact for their new franchises on debut. Spin bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya (3-29), who played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season, was named Player-of-the-Match on his debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener. On Day Two, top-order batter Ishan Kishan marked his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a century (106 not out off 47 balls) against Rajasthan Royals (RR), while Afghanistan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad turned the match in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) favour with figures of 4-18 against Mumbai Indians (MI). On Monday, lower-order batter Ashutosh Sharma took Delhi Capitals (DC) to victory from a near-impossible position with his quickfire 66 not out off 31 balls against LSG. Shreyas Iyer led from the front in his maiden match for Punjab Kings (PBKS) with an unbeaten 97 off just 42 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

Same old story for MI

Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav led MI for the first time in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who was serving a one-match ban for his team’s slow over-rate during MI’s final against LSG last season. However, it was the same old story for MI as they got off to a disappointing start for the 13th consecutive time in the tournament. Batting first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, MI managed a mere 155-9 in 20 overs after CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opted to bowl first on Sunday. In reply, opener Rachin Ravindra (65 not out off 45 balls) and Gaikwad (26-ball 53) provided CSK with a solid start. Despite slipping from 78-1 in 7.4 overs to 116-5 in 14.1 overs, Ravindra guided the team home with four wickets and five balls to spare.

Another SRH game in the record books

IPL 2024 saw multiple records broken by SRH batters. Their opening encounter against RR was no different. Facing RR, SRH posted a mammoth 286-6, their highest-ever T20 total at The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. They, however, fell a run short of surpassing their own all-time IPL total of 287-3, set against RCB in Bangalore last year. The match also saw RR set the highest team total, surpassing their previous best of 226 against Punjab Kings at Sharjah in 2020. The game also saw RR pacer Jofra Archer setting an unwanted record for the most expensive spell in IPL history (0-76 off four overs).

It's not over unless it's over

With 203 required off 110 balls and only seven wickets in hand, you will always back the team bowling second to win easily. However, it was not to be. The LSG v DC match on Monday saw the latter doing impossible possible after being in dire straits at 7-3 after 1.4 overs, chasing 210. They were further reduced to 65-5 in 6.4 overs. The game seemed all but over after DC were restricted to 171-8 in 17.1 overs. With 39 required and just two wickets in hand, lower-order batter Ashutosh Sharma played a blinder of an innings (31-ball 66 not out) to take DC over the line with one wicket in hand and three balls to spare.

RCB breach fortress Chepauk; biggest defeat margin for CSK at home

On Friday, RCB won by 50 runs to register their first win against CSK at Chepauk since 2008. The defeat is also CSK’s biggest in terms of runs at their home ground. RCB posted a mammoth 196-7 after being invited to bat first by CSK skipper Gaikwad. CSK’s chase looked out of reach after losing two wickets in the second over itself. The win was a mere formality for RCB after reducing CSK to 80-6 in 12.5 overs. The victory will be easily noted as one of the famous wins for RCB as they dominated the hosts for the majority of the second innings. The win also ensured RCB retained their place atop the points table after two wins in as many matches.