Shikhar Dhawan’s life lessons transformed me: DC’s Ashutosh

Ashutosh Sharma will forever remain indebted to his former franchise Punjab Kings’ skipper Shikhar Dhawan, whose “life lessons” will stay with him ‘forever”. The 26-year-old played a sensational unbeaten innings of 66 off 31 balls, smashing five fours and five sixes to steer Delhi Capitals in a thrilling chase of 210 against Lucknow Super Giants despite being 65-5 at one stage.

Ashutosh dedicated his Player-of-the-Match award to Dhawan, acknowledging the impact the veteran left-hander has had on his career. “He (Dhawan) was very happy with my knock. He always tells me to stay down to earth and humble. He hasn’t taught me much about skills, but his lessons on life, mindset, and approach to the game have changed my life a lot,” Ashutosh said during the JioStar — Delhi Capitals Press Room on Friday.

