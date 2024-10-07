Breaking News
Updated on: 07 October,2024 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
If Ranveer Singh is at an event, is it possible that he won’t talk about his baby, Deepika Padukone? The answer is no—there’s always some PDA when Ranveer is around!

The wait is over! The trailer for the biggest film of the year, 'Singham Again', was released today. The cast of the film launched the trailer at a grand event at NMACC, Mumbai. Present at the event were the film’s director Rohit Shetty, along with the stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor. And if Ranveer Singh is at an event, is it possible that he won’t talk about his baby, Deepika Padukone? The answer is no—there’s always some PDA when Ranveer is around!


During a chat with the media at the event, Ranveer shared that Deepika couldn’t join him because she’s "busy with the baby, so it’s just me who could come." He added, "My baby duties are for the night." Ranveer then revealed that 'Singham Again' is actually his daughter's debut. “Along with all the stars you will see in the film, you’ll also see our baby Simmba making her debut because Deepika was pregnant while shooting for the film,” he shared.

When Ranveer Singh attended the event, he didn’t shy away from showing some love for Deepika. As he entered the trailer launch, he paused at Deepika’s poster for 'Singham Again', removed the 'evil eye' from her poster, and even posed with it.

What’s in the 'Singham Again' Trailer?

Singham Again brings together Rohit Shetty’s biggest cop universe, reuniting all his iconic characters while also introducing new ones. The trailer begins with Kareena Kapoor explaining the Ramayana to her son, followed by a scene where her character gets abducted like Sita, and Ajay Devgn is all set to be the Ram of her life. Deepika Padukone’s character, Shakti Shetty, appears quite quirky as she introduces herself as Lady Singham.

To create this larger-than-life cop drama, Rohit Shetty has taken inspiration from the Ramayana, where Kareena and Ajay represent Sita and Ram, while Tiger Shroff plays Singham’s shadow, much like Laxman. In this drama, Ranveer Singh symbolizes Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. The trailer also features a cameo by Jackie Shroff. Arjun Kapoor represents Ravan, the one who abducts Sita.

ranveer singh deepika padukone singham

