Singham Again: A day before the trailer drop, Rohit Shetty shares Ajay Devgn’s FIRST look from the film

Updated on: 06 October,2024 01:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Director Rohit Shetty shared a sneak peek of Ajay Devgn as the iconic 'Bajirao Singham,' along with a special message for fans, confirming the film's Diwali release in his cop universe

Singham Again: A day before the trailer drop, Rohit Shetty shares Ajay Devgn’s FIRST look from the film

Ajay Devgn

Singham Again: A day before the trailer drop, Rohit Shetty shares Ajay Devgn’s FIRST look from the film
Singham Again is all set to hit theatres this Diwali, and fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting. Ahead of the trailer launch, director Rohit Shetty shared a sneak peek of Ajay Devgn as the iconic 'Bajirao Singham,' along with a special message for fans, confirming the film's Diwali release in his cop universe.


Singham Again: Ajay Devgn’s first look from the film


In the video shared by Rohit Shetty and cast members like Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, clips from all the films in the cop universe appear, from Singham to the latest addition. Scenes from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi are shown, along with fan reactions inside and outside theaters. In the background, Rohit Shetty talks about the journey of creating these films over the years.


He said, “Humne shuruaat Ki, aapne honsla badhaya, humne dil se mehnat ki, aapne gale se lagaya. Jab sab dare hue the, tab aapne hi saath diya, hamare iss universe ko apne hi parivaar banaya, aur tyohaar toh parivaar ke saath manaya jata Hai milte hai iss diwali. (We began, and you motivated us; we worked hard with all our heart, and you hugged us with appreciation. When the world was scared, you stood by us and made this universe into a family. Since festivals are celebrated with family, let's meet this Diwali.)" 

When Rohit Shetty shut down rumours of Singham Again release delay

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has put a full stop to rumours about a delay in the release of his film 'Singham Again'. With rumour mills abuzz that the upcoming action thriller would not be released this Diwali, Rohit Shetty on Tuesday took to his social media platform Instagram to give a clarification. Rohit stated that 'Singham 3' will roar only on Diwali. He also dropped a video from the sets, hinting at the major cameo in the film.

The video shows Rohit directing an action-packed scene involving cars."SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO...ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi, Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI...," he wrote. Rohit Shetty's caption left fans guessing about who will make a grand entry in Singham Again in 'Scorpio'.

"Blockbuster loading," a social media user commented.

"Does Salman have a cameo in the film," a netizen wrote.

About Singham Again

'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

rohit shetty ajay devgn ranveer singh singham bollywood bollywood news

