Here's how Gauri Khan reacted after spotting Suhana's hoarding outside her office

Gauri shared a video on Instagram

Gauri and Suhana/Avinash Gowariker

Gauri Khan, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video after spotting daughter Suhana Khan on a hoarding outside her office. The video began with a glimpse of Gauri's office with a table that had a wooden box, papers, flower pots, chairs and certificates. A hoarding featuring Suhana for the make-up brand she endorses, Maybelline was seen outside Gauri's office. Gauri captioned the post, "Guess who I spotted at the office today?"

Malaika Arora took to the comments section and posted, "Awwwwww" along with a heart, while sister Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis. Suhana reacted to the post with a kiss and heart emojis. Maheep Kapoor commented, "Faaabbbbbb, love it." Bhavana Pandey posted heart eyes emojis while Neha Dhupia shared hearts too.

When Suhana was announced as brand ambassador, she shared her ad for the beauty brand along with Ananya Birla, Eksha Kerunga and PV Sindhu on social media. She had posted, "Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women!" followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her mother Gauri Khan took to the comment section all excitedly, "I want this mascara now!!!!!!"

Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original 'The Archies' that also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agstya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Suhana who is currently in New York has been sharing glimpses on Instagram, for her followers.

