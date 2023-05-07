'The Kerala Story' Box Office: Adah Sharma-starrer sees nearly 40 percent growth on day 2

Sudipto Sen directed 'The Kerala Story' does not have any big stars but has been banking on strong word of mouth

Adah Sharma in a still from 'The Kerala Story'

The much-talked-about film 'The Kerala Story' was released in theatres on Friday, May 5. The film got a great start at the box office earning Rs 8 crore in India. The film saw good growth on day 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle on Sunday morning and shared the box office collection of the film on day 2. "#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth," he wrote. The film collected Rs 8.03 cr on Friday and Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday.

Ahead of its release, 'The Kerala Story' was met with protests after several said that the numbers claimed in the trailer were exaggerated. The teaser of the film claimed that 32000 women from Kerala were victims of forced conversion of religion and most were even recruited to ISIS. Following a legal battle, the makers agreed to remove the claim of 32000 women and tweaked their video description to read that the film is the story of three women from the state. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

On Friday, the Kerala High Court refused to stay the release of the film which hit the theatres on May 5. The bench also watched the trailer of 'The Kerala Story' and said that there is nothing offensive to any particular community in it. While refusing the stay of the film, the court observed that none of the petitioners have watched the film and that the producers have added a disclaimer that the film is a fictionalised version.

"This is fiction. There are no ghosts or vampires, but there are a large number of movies showing the same." the Court remarked during the hearing. "There are many movies in which Hindu Sanyasis are shown as smugglers and rapists. No one says anything. You may have seen such movies in Hindi and Malayalam. In Kerala we are so secular. There was a movie where a pujari spit on an idol and no problem was created. Can you imagine? It is a famous award-winning movie", Justice Nagaresh orally said during the hearing on Friday morning.