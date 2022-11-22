Gauri Khan explains the reason behind Mannat's new nameplate

On Tuesday, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing by the new nameplate and also gave a brief about the change in nameplate design

Gauri Khan. Pic- Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai-based house Mannat is a landmark in itself. Anything and everything to do with King Khan including his iconic Mumbai house find its way to social media trends. Recently, fans noticed a new nameplate outside the house, and soon pictures of the nameplate went viral.

In the pictures, two diamond nameplates could be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Lands End written on the right.

On Tuesday, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing by the new nameplate and also gave a brief about the change in nameplate design. Gauri is an interior designer by profession and is the founder and owner of Gauri Khan designs.

Sharing details about the nameplate, Gauri wrote, "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting, and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns"

Gauri Khan has designed the homes of several celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, and many others.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri khans Mumbai abode is one of the popular destinations in Mumbai and several fans are seen getting pictures clicked outside the house. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will next be seen in the film Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit the theatres in January 2023. He also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, SRK and Gauri's daughter Suhana will also be making her acting debut next year with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'.

